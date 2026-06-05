The Royal Navy has paid tribute to three “cherished members of the force with bright futures ahead of them” who tragically died in the Merlin Mk4 helicopter crash near Okehampton this week.
They said the loss of the crew members was “a huge blow” to all who worked with them.
Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher of 846 Naval Air Squadron and Petty Officer Owen Green of 845 Naval Air Squadron died when their Mk4 Merlin helicopter crashed in a field at Sourton Cross just before 4am on Wednesday, June 4.
An MOD investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash.
The victims were all members of the Royal Navy’s specialist Commando Helicopter Force, which provides vital aviation support for the Royal Marines.
Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, the only serving female Commando in the UK, was on her final training flight before being due to get her pilots ‘wings’ as a naval aviator this month.
She had a ‘passion for flying’ her family said.
Commander of Joint Aviation Command, Air Vice-Marshal Lee Turner RAF, said: “The loss of three deeply capable and professional aviators during the tragic incident yesterday [Wednesday] is the cause of profound sadness across the Joint Aviation Command and the Commando Helicopter Force in particular. They will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with the families and all those affected.”
Commanding Officer of Commando Helicopter Force, Colonel Will Penkman said: “It is a tragedy that we lost three members of the CHF family yesterday [Wednesday]. Cherished members of the force with bright futures ahead of them, they were all highly committed professionals infused with the Junglie spirit of the force.”
Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, 42, was an experienced pilot and instructor based at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.
He gained his wings for the Commando Helicopter Force, known affectionately as the ‘Junglies’, in 2012 and served with 845 NAS flying the Sea King Mk4, which included flying in Norway, Jordan and Afghanistan.
His family said: “Chris was an extremely kind and gentle family man who loved his entire family dearly. He was also passionate about and dedicated to his job in the Royal Navy.”
Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, was also based at RNAS Yeovilton. She discovered her passion for flying when at university, after joining the Officer Training Corps and University Air Squadron.
She was commissioned into the Royal Navy in 2019.
During a break in flying training Lily-Mae attended specialist training to become Britain's only serving female Royal Navy Commando.
Lily-Mae thoroughly enjoyed her initial flying training, with a particular interest in the tactical elements. This affirmed her ambition to fly the Merlin Mk4 and she joined the 846 Naval Air Squadron at RNAS Yeolvton in 2025.
Lily-Mae was tragically killed in this week on her final assessment of flying training before getting her wings..
“She has been an inspiration to countless people, particularly young women, encouraging them to achieve their dreams and it is clear that she had a very bright future as a naval aviator ahead of her,” said a Royal Navy spokesperson.
Her family said: “Lily-Mae was an extraordinary woman, daughter, sister, and partner. To say she was full of life is an understatement: she took every opportunity to push her limits, achieve more, and bring out the best in those around her.
“We are so proud of everything she accomplished. She has left an immeasurable hole in our lives, and in all the lives she has touched and inspired. The family kindly ask for time and space at this difficult time.”
The third member of the crew was Petty Officer Owen Green, 24, from Hampshire, who joined the Royal Navy in January 2022, beginning initial training at HMS Raleigh at Torpoint, across the river Tamar from the Royal Navy base at Plymouth.
He then undertook advanced aircrew courses at RNAS Yeovilton, RAF Shawbury and RNAS Culdrose, rapidly progressed through the ranks, before achieving his Aircrewman Wings in June 2025.
He was most recently in the Okehampton area as part of Wyvern Tor 26 – the military’s operation which prepares the Armed Forces to be ready for action while providing support to the young people taking part in the Ten Tors challenge.
The Merlin helicopters, of the type which tragically crashed this week, are a familiar sight at Okehampton Army Camp and flying over Dartmoor.
Owen’s family said: “Losing Owen has left us all devastated. His life was far too short, and our hearts will forever be broken. He was a caring and devoted son, brother, grandson, and partner to Iona, whom he loved and cherished.
“His kindness, warmth, and character touched everyone who knew him. We are so proud of him achieving his life’s goal to serve in the Royal Navy as a Junglie Aircrewman and are grateful for the joy he brought into ours and Iona’s lives. He is so loved and will remain in our hearts forever.”
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