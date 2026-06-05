Four women from the same family helped bring Okehampton to victory in the RFU Injured Players Foundation match on Sunday (May 31) at Twickenham Allianz Stadium.
Charlotte Ogborne, her daughters Imogen and Phoebe, and her niece Issy Edworthy were all part of the Okehampton RFC Women’s squad that was crowned champions at the charity match . The team raised over £10,000 for the Injured Players Foundation (IPF) which provides support to rugby players who have received life-changing injuries playing the game.
Charlotte said: “Running out at the national stadium with my family was amazing and winning the tournament, knowing all the teams there had done so well fundraising for the IPF, made it even more special. What a day!”
Overall, the tournament raised £153,000 for the charity, with 12 teams participating including the Portsmouth Valkyries, Wasps FC, Westcliff RFC, Yeovil RFC and the Midlands Barbarians.
IPF director Karen Hood said: “To have raised over £150,000 across the weekend is testament to the dedication of the 12 teams and their supporters who have been fundraising for months to support members of their wider rugby family.
“Thanks to the combined efforts of the rugby community, the IPF can be here to provide the right sort of support for people when they need it the most.
“Every pound raised from this record-breaking weekend will help to ensure our injured players receive the equipment, rehabilitation and support they need to be able to live independently and to remove as many barriers to their life as possible.”
Life-changing injuries in rugby are rare, but if a serious injury occurs, the IPF aims to be present at the hospital within 48 hours and can continue to support the player and their family for life if needed. Support includes immediate assistance in hospital, access to medical care, and emotional, practical and financial help.
Information for teams interested in next year’s event is available at RFUIPF.org.uk.
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