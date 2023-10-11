“Our farmers carried out many pagan traditions and still do today such as wassailing. Old Crockern assisted with the Right to Roam fight this year and we know Dartmoor had many wise women and cunning men in the past who helped their local communities. Today these folk would be called midwives or herbalists, but then they lived solitary lives, afraid of what may happen to them and yet they still followed their calling. “I can not wait to hear from people to share their stories of Magic and Myth on Dartmoor.”