There will be a fundraising pilates event and coffee morning at The Sports Hall at Parklands on Saturday, November 25 from 9am-12pm to help the family of an Okehampton girl with a rare form of bone cancer. There will be draw prizes and draw squares at Dots Cafe this Saturday from 10:30am to 12pm and anyone interested can contact organiser Gaynor Davey on Facebook.
Nevah Richards was diagnosed with Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma – a rare type of bone cancer, originating in the pelvis and surrounding soft tissue – on the May 25 this year and she and her family have now travelled to London for treatment. The money raised will go directly to the family to assist with day to day costs.