“The aim of the meeting is to get prospective volunteers together so that between them a way forward can be agreed and they can appoint a coordinator, if a new group is established,” said town clerk Emma James, “the meeting is for any member of the public interested both in Okehampton and the surrounding area as one of the possibilities being considered is a group that covers the whole area so that there is a bigger group of volunteers and they don’t have to undertake checks where they live if they don’t want to. It will also allow for sharing of any equipment and expertise.