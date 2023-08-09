Okehampton Town Council is looking into the potential of setting up a new speedwatch group to help monitor speeding hotspots in town.
There will be a meeting next month for anyone who is interested in volunteering, which will take place at 6pm on Tuesday, September 12 at Charter Hall.
“The aim of the meeting is to get prospective volunteers together so that between them a way forward can be agreed and they can appoint a coordinator, if a new group is established,” said town clerk Emma James, “the meeting is for any member of the public interested both in Okehampton and the surrounding area as one of the possibilities being considered is a group that covers the whole area so that there is a bigger group of volunteers and they don’t have to undertake checks where they live if they don’t want to. It will also allow for sharing of any equipment and expertise.
“It may be that a group already in existence expands to encompass more volunteers and cover a larger area.”
Speeding has been a ongoing issue in Okehampton for many years, especially on Exeter Road and Crediton Road.
Many residents have complained of the excessive speed of vehicles along these roads and voiced fears that it could result in a serious or fatal accident, with children and animals most at risk of being hit.
Previously, police have carried out speeding operations along Crediton Road and members of the public have set up campaigns to tackle the issues especially outside St James Primary School.