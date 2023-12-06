Sampford Courtenay Parish Council has raised nearly £100 to help the homeless with the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree and carol singing event.
Over 50 parishioners attended the event, held on Saturday (December 9), which raised £90 for Crisis at Christmas, a charity appeal organised by homelessness support charity Crisis to aid rough sleepers over the Christmas period.
The council has thanked the Almond family for the donation of the tree, the Culverhayes for the loan of the lights and Joe and family, Michele and Marion for providing the festive refreshments.