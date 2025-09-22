A rousing concert marked the end of Tavistock Heritage Open Days events which have been hailed a huge success after welcoming over a thousand visitors.
A glorious evening celebrating the musical heritage of the town’s St Eustachius’ Church was staged as part of the town’s contribution to the nationwide heritage events and organised and supported by Tavistock Heritage Trust and partners. The church was itself the focus of one of the 37 free events – guided tours and a look-behind the scenes of ‘hidden’ historic gems in the town between September 12-21.
David Conn, chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust and coordinator of the events, said: “Tavistock has once again proved why it is one of Devon’s most engaging heritage towns, as this year’s Heritage Open Days festival drew in over a thousand participants across ten packed days. The response was overwhelming. All ticketed activities sold out in advance, with some walks and tours seeing waiting lists build up weeks beforehand. Heritage event online posts received 73,143 views.”
David Conn, Chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust and coordinator of the event, said: “The aim of the HODs programme is to showcase Tavistock’s history and heritage and give people insights into the past that they may not be aware of – the response has been fantastic.”
Mayor of Tavistock, Steve Hipsey, said: “It’s really important that, as a community, we understand our history and heritage, and they play a key role in promoting the town as a ‘must visit’ destination.
“Congratulations to the Tavistock Heritage Trust on the outstanding success of this year’s Heritage Open Days. The programme was a triumph, showcasing Tavistock as a true centre of heritage and culture. The scale of engagement was remarkable.
“I was deeply impressed by both the breadth of subjects and the excellent organisation. The experience left me not only entertained but also more knowledgeable about the remarkable heritage assets that surround us. Heritage is not just about buildings and landscapes, but also about the many people who care for them, research their history, and bring their richness and relevance alive for the public.”
From medieval abbey ruins to Victorian craftsmanship, the town’s story was told through buildings and people’s stories.
The Stones & Styles walk, led by architect and historian Sue Spackman, traced the evolution of architecture from abbey cloisters to Art Nouveau shopfronts. Families were enchanted by the abbey life workshops.
Dr Geri Parlby delivered a talk on Ruins & Romance: How Artists Reimagined Tavistock’s Lost Abbey. Her presentation brought together scholarship, scandal and artistic licence.
The Subscription Library, Museum of Policing, Tavistock Museum, St Eustachius, and the Catholic church all played their part in opening up Tavistock’s heritage. Special guided tours of Mount Kelly and Hurdwick Quarry offered rare glimpses behind usually closed doors, while concerts like Echoes of St Eustachius reminded us that heritage is not just about buildings, but the living traditions of music and community.
Chris Bellers, chair of Tavistock Local History Society added: “Tavistock Local History Society is delighted to have taken part in this event and to have had such interest from those attending. HODs is a great way to open venues not normally fully accessible to the public.”
