She explained: “I was with my friend having a lovely drive across Dartmoor when I saw a settee just lying on the ground and a foal which seemed to be trapped in it. I jumped out and saw the pony, which was only seven or eight months old, embedded in the bottom of the settee through a hole in the bottom up to its shoulders. It was frightened and struggling. Because we were going camping on the moor we had all the gear, so I got a camping knife and cut the fabric around him until he could get out and he ran off. He was not hurt, but very stressed.