The restoration of a row of ancient thatched cottages owned by the National Trust destroyed in a devastating fire earlier this year at Drewsteignton is expected to start next spring.
The four Grade II-listed properties are clothed in scaffolding and tarpaulin and are being left over the winter to dry out before the restoration begins, which is expected to take two or three years.
Local people are being kept updated of progress through community meetings, with the next one due to take place in January.
No residents or animals were hurt in the accidental blaze which was fought by 24 fire crews on March 17 but it was a sad moment for the village as the Glebe and Trinity Cottages are an important part of the local streetscene.
The properties have become a talking point for visitors to the popular pub The Drewe Arms next door.
Local resident John McCann said it looked a bit of an eyesore but everyone accepted what had happened and that the buildings would be restored to their former glory in time.
He said: “In one sense it’s quite an attraction, it’s quite a talking point when people come to the pub.”
A spokesperson for the National Trust said subject to statutory consents such as planning, the trust hoped to commence construction works in spring 2026.
They said there was a delay in getting the scaffolding erected but the trust was working closely with the conservation officer of Dartmoor National Park so that it could get the rebuild started as soon as possible.
Chairman of Drewsteignton Parish Council Peter Brennan said parishioners were naturally concerned about the disruption to village life particularly when the restoration begins but he said there was good engagement from the National Trust and it was regularly discussed at parish council meetings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.