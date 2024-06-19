GET ready to rev your engines as an impressive collection of 340 classic vehicles will be on display at the historic Devon venue of Powderham Castle next month.
The annual Historic Vehicle Gathering, now in its 49th year, is organised by the Crash Box and Classic Car Club of Devon.
The two-day event, which takes place on July 13 and 14, is one of the largest gatherings of classic vehicles in the South West, an offers a unique opportunity to relive over a century of motoring history.
With over 300 individual car entries and 40 full-size and miniature steamers already confirmed, visitors can expect a diverse showcase. The event also features motorcycles, commercial vehicles, tractors, trade stands, and autojumble.
This year's new displays include a special World War 2 80th Anniversary’ exhibit, commemorating the vehicles, equipment, and people pivotal to D-Day.
Mike Overfield-Collins, the rally chairman, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming previous show visitors and those who have never attended before to enjoy an impressive line-up of classic vehicles covering more than 100 years of motoring.’
The event raises funds for local charities, which this year include the Royal Devon Hospitals Charity, Veterans with Dogs (Exeter), and Teignmouth Shopmobility.
Since its first event in 1975, the gathering has raised over £250,000 for various charities, earning the club the Charitable Endeavours Award at the National Car Clubs Awards in 2022.
The Historic Vehicle Gathering runs from 10am until 4:30pm on both days. For more information, visit: https://historic-vehicle-gathering.info