A pedestrian from Okehampton has been left with life-changing injuries after he was hit by a driver who failed to stop.
A man in his 40s from Lewdown was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after the accident and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He has now has been released on police bail.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 16:24hrs on Saturday 28 December to a road traffic collision in Okehampton. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, two critical care cars and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the collision which occurred on Exeter Road on Saturday, December 28.
The incident happened near Stannary Court and the row of shops which includes Costcutter and a Vape Superstore.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were called at around 4.25pm on Saturday, 28 December to the collision on Exeter Road. It was reported that a black Audi A3 failed to stop after the incident.
“Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance attended the scene. A local man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries.”
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a black Audi A3 in the area at that time.
This is the second crash to happen on Exeter Road this month, with a previous incident on December 17 which saw two young men die in a single vehicle collision.
To contact the police with information, call 101 or via their website quoting log 471 of 28 December.