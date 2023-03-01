We’re planning on opening for breakfast soon. So, I popped a post on Facebook asking what our friends in the area would like to see and we had the most overwhelming response. As you can imagine, everybody has their favourite breakfast in mind. Trying to please you all will be a tough job.
One of the dishes that was requested a lot was Shakshuka. I had no idea just how many people not only knew about this dish, but actively want to see it on a menu. We have to comply with something so interesting.
And here is a recipe for it:
Onions (I like using red onions), garlic (we roast our garlic for extra richness), chilli (as much or as little as you like), coriander, tinned chopped tomatoes, some cherry tomatoes, sugar and eggs. I’m also going to add chickpeas to mine, but you can add whatever you like to it.
Gently fry the onions, then add all of the other ingredients, except the eggs and mix together gently and heat for a five to ten minutes to let the flavours mix. Then pour into a heatproof dish, make a small indentation for each egg, and pour the raw egg into this space. It won’t always be tidy, but it will be tasty.
Pop a lid over the top and bake in the oven, at about 180 degrees, for about five to six minutes. If you like your egg yolk hard, then give it a little more time.
Serve with some crusty bread for a simple, tasty, hearty brunch. If you’re looking for a vegan alternative, you can leave out the eggs and add some spinach or other vegetables. Or leave it plain. It’s still delicious.