Hospiscare, the local hospice charity for Exeter, central and east Devon, has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the regulatory body for healthcare services.
The CQC inspected the hospice between January and April 2024 as part of the regulator’s programme of checks on the safety and quality of healthcare services and rated it as "outstanding in the categories of ‘"well-led" "caring’" "response", and "effective" and "good" in the category of "safe". Overall, the verdict was outstanding, and inspectors praised the hospice as “exceptionally effective.”
Ann Rhys, Clinical Director at Hospiscare, said: “It’s testament to the skill, dedication and hard work of our staff members and the support of our volunteers at Hospiscare that our services have been rated by CQC as outstanding. I’m particularly proud that our specialist care was noted by inspectors to be exceptionally effective and responsive.
“I’d also like to thank our supporters in the local community who fund our charity through donations, playing our lottery, shopping in our charity shops and leaving a gift in their wills. It’s thanks to their generosity that we’re able to provide our services to those in need of expert end-of-life care, free of charge.”
The CQC report comes as Hospiscare faces a £2.5 million income shortfall due to rising costs and reduced funding from the Devon Integrated Care Board (ICB), the local NHS funding body.
Hospiscare is an independent hospice charity that provides vital end-of-life care services across 1,064 square miles of Devon, including some of the most rural areas of the county. The charity raises over 80 percent of its running costs from its fundraising activities every year, with only 18 percent funded by the NHS.
Hospiscare has four sites: Searle House in Exeter, Kings House in Honiton, Pine Lodge in Tiverton and High View in Exmouth, which provide outpatient services. The charity also provides care in patients’ homes and community settings, with nursing teams located across the region.
The hospice is currently campaigning for fair funding from Devon ICB to safeguard its services for people living with terminal illnesses in Exeter, central and east Devon. For more information, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk.