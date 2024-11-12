A NORTH Tawton resident’s donation of hot water bottles to a not-for-profit shop helping families in the town has been matched by the town council.
Christian Martin’s donation of 12 hot water bottles to the award-winning community shop Merry Go Round has been been matched and exceeded after he made a request to North Tawton Town Council for another 12.
The council went one better and found a further six hot water bottles unclaimed from last year along with some blankets which will also be distributed to those in need via the shop.
“It's that time of year where those who can, step up and hopefully bring some cheer” said Christian. “Normally I buy a box of 25 Advent Calendars for the Merry Go Round to pass on to families so if a Good Samaritan wants to help me with buying these this year that would be very generous and I know they are greatly appreciated. We have an incredible resource in the Merry Go Round and they are a much-loved part of the community enjoyed by many from near and far.”
Donations of clothes, food, toys, Christmas gifts and sweets can all be directly donated to the shop on Market Street in North Tawton. The shop is open every day and you can even stop and have tea or coffee and a chat.
Need is expected to be higher than ever this winter, as the cost of living crisis continues and pensioners’ winter fuel allowance is cut.