“It's that time of year where those who can, step up and hopefully bring some cheer” said Christian. “Normally I buy a box of 25 Advent Calendars for the Merry Go Round to pass on to families so if a Good Samaritan wants to help me with buying these this year that would be very generous and I know they are greatly appreciated. We have an incredible resource in the Merry Go Round and they are a much-loved part of the community enjoyed by many from near and far.”