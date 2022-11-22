Mel said: ‘I am very proud to have a local business based here in Northlew being recognised nationally. 3Donkeys is revolutionising outdoor clothing for women and it was great to meet Amanda and hear her story. I hope it inspires other businesses to think about whether they are missing out by not sufficiently catering for women.’Last year the number of registered companies in Devon rose to 60,022, up from 57,278 in 2020. The small business landscape is increasingly tough.Yet nationally, the 800,000 businesses started during 2020 and 2021, have the potential to add £20bn to the UK economy if they succeed, with the right support.Independent charity Devon Communities Together (DCT) supports hundreds of new start-ups and small businesses through the Devon Social Enterprise Network and its New Start Devon programme, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund for free advice and coaching to start-ups and other microbusinesses.