THE identity of the new Bishop of Crediton has been revealed.
The Venerable Moira Astin, who is currently the Archdeacon of Reigate in Southwark Diocese, succeeds the Rt Rev Jackie Searle, who retired in January after more than six years in the role.
Moira’s appointment was announced by Downing Street and then in Appledore on Tuesday, June 3.
She will be consecrated a bishop by the Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, on Thursday, July 3 at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Bishop Sarah was the first female Bishop of Crediton.
There will also be a service of welcome for her on Sunday, July 6 at Exeter Cathedral.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people and places of Devon,” she said.
“Our churches, whether in a village, new town, seaside resort or city centre, are still the heart of their communities and I look forward to praying with and encouraging them as they tell in word and action of God’s transforming love.”
Born in 1965, Moira grew up in Staines in Surrey.
She studied natural sciences specialising in geology at Clare College, Cambridge, before working in computing.
She then went to Wycliffe Hall, Oxford to train for ordained ministry. Her curacy was at Newbury in West Berkshire, in Oxford Diocese, followed by five years as Team Vicar in Thatcham.
She was then Vicar of St James in Woodley near Reading, before moving to North Lincolnshire where she served as Vicar of Frodingham and New Brumby, in the heart of Scunthorpe, and as Area Dean of North Lincolnshire.
Moira has been the Archdeacon of Reigate for nine years. She is married and has one son.
The Bishop of Crediton serves the whole of Devon, and in particular North Devon, Mid Devon and East Devon.
