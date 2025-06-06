Devon and Cornwall Police have announced that rural crime has been added to neighbourhood policing priorities.
Following a partnership meeting between police, the community safeguarding partnership and local councillors which took place on Wednesday, May 14, Neighbourhood Policing Teams in West Devon have set new priorities to focus on issues causing concern for local communities, including anti-social behaviour, drugs, road safety and rural crime.
Inspector Daniel Jones who leads on Neighbourhood Policing in West Devon, said: “Our farming communities expressed concerns about rural crime which we know has a significant impact on communities both locally and nationally. We’ve taken this on board and have established rural crime as a policing priority for the area.
“We’ll be working closely with the Devon & Cornwall Police rural affairs team to educate officers about all aspects of rural crime. We’ll also be training officers on using the latest technology available to the rural affairs team and will support them to deter organised crime that impacts our rural and farming communities.”
Inspector Jones continued: “Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) are being introduced in Okehampton and Tavistock by West Devon Borough Council, which will give our officers extra powers to tackle anti-social behaviour and street drinking.
“The order will allow police and authorised officers to disperse individuals who are causing a nuisance or disorder, and the power to remove alcohol from people who are drinking on the streets before a situation escalates.
“Whilst the newly outlined policing priorities for West Devon means the public will see an increased focus on anti-social behaviour, drugs, road safety and rural crime in the area, I want to be clear that this won’t impact the service we provide to our communities. Officers will continue to carry out patrols, support force wide action and respond to incidents as usual.”
