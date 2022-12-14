The Commissioner will now decide the level at which to set the precept for 2023/24 and is seeking residents’ views on policing as she does so. The Home Office announced this week (December 12) that Commissioners would be given additional flexibility that would enable them to raise the precept by £15 (for an average band D property) for the 2023/24 financial year without the need for a public vote on the issue (a precept referendum). The previously agreed rate had been £10.