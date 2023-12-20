He said: “Tavistock’s image has long been sanitised. It’s now seen as a typical market town set in a rural idyll. But for most of its history that has not been the case. For instance, it was an industrial town in the late 18th century with much of the deprivation and overcrowding associated with bigger towns and cities. However, the stereotypical view of the working class as uneducated and either unruly or subservient is not true in Tavistock. The working population in Tavistock was not simply dirty and illiterate, even though they lived in overcrowded streets like Old Exeter Road and Bannawell Street. This environment was a hotbed of radical thought by people who wanted to give working people a voice and improve their conditions”