HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend the memorial service for a much-loved and respected long-serving landlady of local public house, The Waie Inn at Zeal Monachorum.
Jean Burrow died peacefully at home at Zeal Monachorum on Sunday, January 25, aged 85 years.
The memorial service will take place in the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Zeal Monachorum on Thursday, February 12, beginning at 2pm.
Due to limited space in the church, the family ask that all mourners wishing to attend the service go to The Waie Inn, where the service will be shown live.
If you would like a live link to the service, you are asked to contact the family.
Donations if desired for the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Zeal Monachorum or Devon Air Ambulance Trust may be given by retiring collection, sent to Le Roy Funerals, 94-95 High Street, Crediton EX17 3LB or online at www.leroyfunerals.co.uk
The family has announced that as a result of the service, The Waie Inn will effectively be shut on February 12 from 1pm to 6pm unless attending the funeral service.
