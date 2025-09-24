Volunteer rescuers have thanked the energetic walkers who helped raise £7,000 to rescue people lost, injured or in distress and protect the landscape.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock organised a highly successful 11 Tors event on September 13 with 450 people tackling Dartmoor tors. This is the team’s biggest fundraiser, also supporting Dartmoor National Park ‘Donate to Dartmoor’ campaign to protect the fragile landscape.
A beautiful day rewarded participants in the 11 Tors challenges, which now include both a longer and shorter distance to cater for all levels of fitness and experience. These ranged from five miles and five tors and the classic 11 Tors in 11 miles to the runners’ ‘long’ half marathon route of 26km.
The intrepid challengers made good time, all while enjoying the stunning scenery of the national park. The routes took in ancient roads, old railway tracks and open moorland, giving participants a feeling of exploration and achievement.
Route planner Andy Hodges said: ”We wanted to celebrate the wild beauty of Dartmoor whilst keeping our amazing trekkers as safe as possible, so we had regular checkpoints and a refreshment tent.
“We always plan our routes with safety, enjoyment and a little bit of learning involved. Our team trialled a new checking-in system designed by team member and event organiser, Steve Ayres. “
Steve explained: “We listened to feedback from previous years and the biggest challenge for us is checking teams through with minimal delay. As a software engineer, I designed an online system for the team to use. We trialled it at a weekly training event and it worked very well during the event, meaning teams were able to pass through checkpoints with virtually no delay.”
Andy said this innovation was typical of DSRT volunteers bringing skills and knowledge from workplaces to help benefit the team. Next year’s 11 Tors Challenge is already being planned, with an anticipated mid-September date.
