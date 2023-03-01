Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley and West Devon Mayor Caroline Mott’s joint coffee morning last month raised a total of £360.
This total will be split evenly between the two chosen charities meaning that Dream-A-Way - Cllr Tolley’s chosen charity - and the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Cllr Mott’s chosen charity - will receive a £180 donation each.
The event, which took place on February 25, attracted many residents who enjoyed socialising with tea or coffee, cake, a raffle and even a browse of the stalls and the items for sale.