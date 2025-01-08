Heavy snow brought Dartmoor to a standstill as the second snowfall of the week came down yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
Particularly affected was Princetown, where snow fell thickly from mid afternoon.
A school bus broke down just outside the village and other vehicles got into difficulties, particularly on the tricky Devil’s Elbow bend on the Yelverton road.
Rachael Mortimore visited Princetown in her camper van from Plymouth, to see the snow. She stayed overnight last night (Wednesday) and woke up to brilliant sunshine this morning, Thursday, and dazzling whiteness.
“It is a beautiful morning and in fact although there is no snow forecast, it is snowing here,” she said.
Elsewhere in Devon, the rush hour traffic was grounded by snow on Haldon Hill (the A38) and Telegraph Hill (the A380 towards Torquay) yesterday evening.
The beauty, fun and frustration of snow are captured in your photographs here.
Rose Wildgoose, six, (pictured) putting the finishing touches to the igloo built by her parents Matt and Aimee Wildgoose with their son Harry at Princetown. (Submitted)
Thick snow on Wednesday evening on Dartmoor. Picture: Mark Shackleton. (Mark Shackleton)
The scene in Princetown last Thursday morning, as the sun came out following heavy snow on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Hazel Williams.
Snowy garden in Princetown on Thursday, showing just how thick the snow is. Picture: Hazel Williams.
Traffic gingerly negotiating the roads in Princetown on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Miles Fowler
Dartmoor puts on a stunning snowy scene in an image captured by Tayde Cornish.
The snow at Princetown on Thursday morning, pictured by Rachael Mortimore (Rachael Mortimore)
Nadine Lamb with her pooch enjoying the snow. (Nadine Lamb)
Rocky outcrops above the snow on Dartmoor. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (By Chris Cottrell.)
Snow flurries in the sky above frozen snow on Dartmoor near Tavistock. By Chris Cottrell. (By Chris Cottrell.)
The hills above Merrivale from the Dartmoor Inn today. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (By Chris Cottrell.)
Even some four-legged creatures enjoyed the snow. By Eleanor Fisher (Eleanor Fisher)
Fun in the snow at Okehampton by Jasmine Gilkes (Jasmine Gilkes)
Looking across to Brentor church by Claire Bruff (Claire Bruff)
Dartmoor church. Picture: Giles Hook
Dartmoor ponies in the snow by Mary-Ann Farrington
A golfer plays the game on Thursday morning, snow on the hills in the background. Picture: Guy Boswell. (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
A snowy telephone box on Dartmoor. Picture: Rowan Cooper