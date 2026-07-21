THE precise cause of Reform spokeswoman and former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe's death has not yet been ascertained, a coroner said today.
An inquest was opened at Devon Coroner's Court in Exeter as 28-year-old Joshua Kerry was due to appear before a court charged with murdering the 78-year-old ex Tory MP at her Dartmoor home two weeks ago.
The senior coroner for Devon, Torbay and Plymouth, Philip Spinney opened the inquest into the death of Ann Noreen Widdecombe.
He said Miss Widdecombe was ‘much loved and greatly missed’ and asked that her family is treated with sensitivity and respect and offered his own ‘deepest condolences to her family’.
He said Ann was born in Bath in October 1947 and was single and a retired MP.
She lived at her home, Widdecombe’s Rest at Haytor Vale on Dartmoor and was found dead in the property at 12.20pm on July 9th this year.
Mr Spinney told the five minute hearing: ‘Concerns were raised Miss Widdecombe was uncontactable and an employee was asked to go to the home address to conduct a welfare check.’
He said she was 'found to be unresponsive and with visible injuries' within the bungalow.
She was declared dead at the scene.
He said a post mortem has been carried out but 'at this stage the precise cause of death is yet to be established’.
He added that it ‘continues to be an intensive and complex investigation’ by police.
He said the inquest will be suspended until the criminal court proceedings have been completed.
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