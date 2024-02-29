This underestimation is something I know many disabled people experience and, in a different capacity, I think many women experience too. In the past, us women were relegated to the role of mother and housewife but men could rise to the rank of doctor, politician and successful businessman. Society has come a long way since then. The UK has had three female prime ministers, there are thousands of female doctors and many businesswomen. Yet still, women face questions that men do not. Can I manage full time work and motherhood? Can I cope in a male-dominated work environment?