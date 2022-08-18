It’s back and buzzing — come and enjoy Chagford Show today
The Chagford Agricultural and Horticultural show, now entering its 119th year, returns today (Thursday, August 18) on the beautiful banks of the Teign at Mill End (TQ13 8JN), Chagford, courtesy of The National Trust, Malseed Family, Mr P Morrish, Mr H de Ferranti and Miss B Hayter-Hames.
There is ample free parking, and free buses run from Moretonhampstead and Chagford all day.
With competition classes for agricultural produce, horses, sheep, cattle, dogs and a vintage section, the Chagford Show embodies the best traditions of a proper country show. Not too big, not too small, and easy to get around.
There are over 200 trade stands, a rural crafts area, a food hall displaying the best of local producers, a beer tent and lots of live music throughout the day.
The main ring carries a full day of special attractions — this year it’s the Paw’s for Thought Dog Display Team and a Bird of Prey Flying Display. There is also terrier racing, a parade of vintage tractors and cars and a lot more. The Chagford Show has something for everyone and is a great family day out, come and see for yourself.
Full details of the 2202 Show appear on the website www.chagfordshow.co.uk.
The show committee looks forward to welcoming you all.
