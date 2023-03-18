AN Okehampton resident has made it to the final ten in a competition to crown the UK’s biggest Disney fan.
Nineteen-year-old Isobel Shayler was one of thousands of people who entered the competition, hosted by Disney Parks and Resorts, which received entries from fans all over the UK, all vying for the chance to win the coveted title.
The final ten fans, including Isobel, were selected by a special Disney committee based on their creativity, originality, on-screen presence and enthusiasm displayed in their entry video.
Izzy and the nine other finalists are now set to embark on the ultimate Disney holiday-of-a-lifetime over the Easter break, which will include visits to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and a sailing aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. Over ten days, they will compete in ten challenges throughout the Disney theme parks and on-board the Disney Wish, all for the chance to win the title of UK’s biggest Disney fan.
Izzy said: ‘I’m thrilled to have been selected for the final ten in the competition. I saw the competiton on Instagram. I’d been following Disney for a long time, I just entered thinking it would be fun, then I got a call saying I was in the top ten which was a huge shock. We had to make a video up to 60 seconds long explaining why we were Disney’s biggest fan and why we love it so much. They said I had a clear passion for it and spoke well on camera.
‘It’s a dream come true to experience the magic in all three destinations and compete for the title. I just hope that I can go the distance. It feels so surreal — it probably won’t fully set in until I’m there.’
Izzy, who has only ever entered one other Disney-related competition in her life, has been to Disneyland in Florida twice, aged seven and thirteen, and Disneyland in Paris at the age of one. Izzy (accompanied by her family) and the other nine finalists will jet off tomorrow (Friday, March 31).
The competition was launched by Disney Parks and Resorts to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary. The final winner will be crowned in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and receive a money-can’t-buy stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, found through a secret doorway inside Cinderella Castle.
The competition host, Janette Manrara, a Strictly Come Dancing star and lifelong Disney fan, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be part of the crowning of the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan. I’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida 43 times, the first time when I was aged one and I even managed to get my husband onboard by putting an annual Disney Parks visit in our wedding vows before we honeymooned in Disneyland Paris! I’m excited to guide the fans on their magical journey.’
Vice President of Disney Destinations International UK and EMEA, Angelica Costantini, said: ‘This is a hugely exciting way for us to come together and share our Disney stories and memories during our 100th anniversary year. We are inspired by the fans and families who have brought us into their hearts over the last 100 years and we wanted to choose a prize that reflected that.’