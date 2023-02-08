It is virtually impossible to go through life and escape having to face written examination papers. For many they can render the individual to a complete nervous wreck. All knowledge gained throughout a course can fade away in a blind panic as the invigilator in sombre tones announces
‘You may now turn over your question papers, You have three hours.’
It is assumed that the unseen written examination is a proper method of assessing a student’s knowledge and understanding of a subject. To some extent this is the case. However, I would claim that the ability to pass such tests is in large part due to the acquisition of revision techniques and examination preparation skills.
The nature of my working life dictated that I constantly had to subject myself to such examinations to justify my employment. It was necessary to develop a method to make the examination experience as smooth as possible.
My method outlined below worked for me, but before I explain it I fully recognise that it will not suit everyone. There are other routes to success. My friend David Akers (see You Tube) developed his O-Level history course by composing pop songs which he sang to his class. Failure in history was very low. A geography teacher asked him to take the physical geography syllabus and do the same musical arrangement of the topics. Thus there are other ways of approaching exams. Work needs an organisational framework which you can easily recall. Mnemonics are one way to achieve this recall. Below is my examination preparation method.
SPOON DRS. This might seem weird but as Miranda’s friend would say ‘Bear with Bear with’. It is my mnemonic to formulate my revision method.
S. Syllabus, P. Past Papers, O. Options, O. One Page, N Mnemonics. (Starts with M sounds like N), D. Dip in, R. Reduce and reread, S. Speed writing.
Here I am outline in more detail the eight steps.
S. Syllabus. Get hold of the syllabus if possible before the start of the course. With help from your tutor scrutinise its content to pick out key themes. These are most likely to be featured in the exam questions.
P. Past Papers. Try to get hold of past papers to see if you can identify recurring topics. There may be the same topic worded slightly different that comes up year after year.
O. Options. Using the work undertaken in points one and two select the six most prominent topics upon which to focus your investigations.
O. One Page. Take one large piece of paper per topic and in note form write down relevant facts and details as you discover them through class work and your own research.
N. Mnemonics. Each topic needs to make sense. The material needs a format such that it can be remembered. Mnemonics is a way or ordering material to trigger memory. Under exam stress this is most useful.
D. Dip In. Compiling your topics requires you to dip into a range of sources. Rather than try to read a text book from the front go to the index first to narrow your search down to the exact piece of information you need to focus upon. Extracting a useful quote will show research in your answer.
R. Reduce and reread. The large page needs to be rewritten on a post card. One side is your mnemonic data the other some quotes if appropriate. Once done read and re read. If necessary use a small Dictaphone and record and listen time and time again.
S. Speed Writing. Exams have a limited time frame. If you can write quickly you can present a fuller answer, Time management is critical.
This approach streamlines revision and should start early in the course to avoid the last minute panic. It worked for me and I hope it may be of help you. Good luck