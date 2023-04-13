Shakespeare draws our attention to the power of music. On my wedding night we were able to see the final night of Jonnie Mathis at the Talk of the Town in the West End. He was a firm favourite of ours and his performance brought the house down. As the decades pass our choice of music changes. Pre the era of the Beatles it was all the rage to dance to “Rock around the clock.” Today that seems so uncool. The Beatles along with the Rolling Stones were the major players in the swinging sixties whose hit sings we all sang along to for many years. We all knew all the words and now many years later can still recall their major hits. It was a time when we all wanted to play the guitar. I still have mine bought when I was 17 years old. Sadly my musical skills restrict me to a limited number of chords meaning my repertoire is confined to an eclectic range of tunes.