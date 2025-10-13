From old drills to broken zips, the Okehampton Repair Café is available to attend to items that you cannot bring yourself to throw away.
The Okehampton Repair Café takes place monthly on a Saturday at the Parish Hall in Okehampton town centre.
It is an easy and accessible way to repair and reuse well-loved items – as well as being a fun social occasion.
Jane from Okehampton Repair Café, said: “We have been excited by all the articles brought to our menders and fixers during our first two repair cafes. Amongst our first projects; a Black and Decker grinder is given a new lease of life, an umbrella shy of staying open is now bravely facing the rainy season, a digital tablet which was not charging is now fully functioning and an elderly handmade hearth rug which was looking rather threadbare in places was lovingly restored.”
The volunteer-run repair cafés are held monthly on Saturdays at the Parish Hall in Market Street, Okehampton from 10am to 12.30pm.
The next ones are on October 25, November 15 and December 20.
Okehampton locals are encouraged to drop in for a cup of tea, cake and a friendly chat with the team for information on how their items can be given a new lease of life.
Jane continued: “It makes no sense to just throw things away. Not only is it a waste of precious resources, it is your contribution to recycling and reusing in our throwaway society, plus it will save you money or restore that well-loved jacket, toy or ornament to its former glory.”
All electrical items are PAT tested and repairs are carried out for a donation.
If you are skilled at repairing household items, sewing, electrical or digital or otherwise, join the repair team by contacting Jane via: [email protected]
