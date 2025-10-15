An Okehampton knitting group has made over 400 poppies for a Remembrance Day display to provide a commemorative gathering place for those unable to attend a formal service.
The group has worked over the last two to three months knitting the poppies which will be displayed at the retirement housing complex, The Glen, in Okehampton.
Shirley Heathman, a member of the group, said she first proposed the idea for a knitted poppy display because many residents – including herself – had connections to the Armed Forces but were unable to be present at a Remembrance service. Shirley’s father and uncle both served in the military.
It is hoped that the installation will allow residents to participate in an alternative remembrance event.
The group meets on a Wednesday and has four regular members along with several others who have contributed to the project. Some of the members have now exceeded the goal and knitted over 100 poppies.
“We’re still knitting them,” said Shirley. “When I first started I said ‘let’s each make 100 and see how we go on’. We’ve really enjoyed doing it.”
Once each poppy is completed, the group are attaching the poppies to netting which will be placed onto a wooden frame.
Once complete, the piece will be go display for two to three weeks over the Remembrance period outside the community room at The Glen.
Shirley added that the group is hoping the weather will hold for the weeks as the knitted flowers will be at the mercy of the elements during this time.
Afterwards, the display will be deconstructed and kept to reuse at future Remembrance events.
The main Okehampton Remembrance parade and service will take place in town on Sunday, November 9.
