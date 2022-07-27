Jubilee medals for Dartmoor rescuers
it was a proud day for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team when they hosted a visit from mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley, who presented crew members with Platinum Jubilee medals from the Queen.
The special commemorative medals have been given out to all serving members of the emergency services, of which the search and rescue service covering North Dartmoor is one, along with members of the Armed Forces and the Prison Service. In total, 50 medals were presented by the mayor to members of the group, which carry out rescue operations across the whole of north Dartmoor often helping the police, and also travel further afield to assist other police forces and emergency services.
As press officer Harry Price explained, the commemoratve medal was welcomed by old and new team members alike.
‘It was definitely [a proud day],’ he said. ‘A few of our members have been on the team for years. Quite a lot of them have got the silver, gold, and platinum medals.
‘Some of them have been in the team for longer than I have been alive. Congratulations to all who have received the medal, truly deserved.’
Acting as a token of the nation’s thanks, the Platinum Jubilee Medal follows a long history of awarding medals to mark royal jubilees, with the first one awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1887. The Platinum Jubilee Medal has been designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms and is made of nickel silver.
