EYES to the skies today (Sunday, June 4) and you might catch a glimpse of a few historic, and modern, aircraft overhead.
It’s Day Two of the English Riviera Airshow over Torbay, an aerial extravaganza to excite jet heads and piston lovers alike.
The action gets underway at lunchtime and included on the bill are the Battle of Britain Memorial flight, with their Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster, fast jet action from a pair of BAC Strikemasters, the legendary Fleet Air Arm biplane Swordfish, and of course the Red Arrows.
If you can’t get along to the show there’s a chance that you may well be able to see and hear the action a the aircraft transit to and from Torbay.
Residents up at Holne on South Dartmoor may like to keep a special look at around 2.20pm this afternoon, as according to their social media feeds the BBMF Avro Lancaster will be flying over you then!