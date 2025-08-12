From ducks to people – everyone was seeking the shade as this week’s heatwave struck today (Tuesday) in West Devon.

The weather is forecast to stay hot and dry for the next week as the country’s fourth heatwave saw temperatures rise to above 30C in eastern England, the South East and East and the West Midlands. The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber health alert in these areas and a yellow alert in the South West and North of England.

Amber alerts warn there could be a rise in deaths among those aged over 65 or those with health conditions. In West Devon temperatures have peaked at about 25C, causing many to seek the shade in leafy parks, woodland and on riverbanks, while ice cream outlets did a roaring trade as people melted.

The hot dry weather is due to hang around for the next week or so.

Tavistock Meadows is the perfect place to keep out of the afternoon sun during a summer heatwave. (Tindle)
It's cool for ducks on Tavistock Canal in the Meadows park during the heatwave. (Tindle)
Sticking to the shade among the abbey ruins. (Tindle)
Enjoying an ice cream in a patch of shade overlooking Bedford Square. (Tindle)
Having a sit down in the coolness of Tavistock Sensory Garden in the heat of the day. (Tindle)
Finding shade among the historic Tavistock Abbey ruins with a hat on is an ideal way to stay out of the sun. (Tindle)