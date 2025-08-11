Family fun alongside displays of sheep dog prowess is being offered at the Whitchurch and Sampford Spiney Sheep Dog Trials and Family Fun Day.
The event is on Saturday, August 23, 10am-5pm, near Woodtown and Moortown on Whitchurch Down and can be reached along lanes from Tavistock or Horrabridge.
Jo Ellis, show spokesperson, said: “This is a full day of fun for all ages and interests with two contrasting attractions. The sheep dog trials are at one end of the site and need everyone to be quiet to avoid distracting the dogs from 50 entries.
“Highlights of the fun day include a family dog show, 40 stalls, a vintage tractor display, pony and ridden horse display.”
The site can be found PL20 70X or what3words: noisy.conquest.riverside
