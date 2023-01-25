Eleven-year-old dog lover Faith Elkins has proved her mastery in dog agility training by qualifying for this year’s Crufts competition.
Faith is now set to show off her skills at the world famous dog show in March, organised by The Kennel Club which has also recognised Faith’s kindness by nominating her for the Young Kennel Club’s Young Person of the Year compassion award.
Mum Debbie Elkins said: ‘She has been doing agility since the age of three and she does it with her nan and takes her all over the place to competitions and everything.
‘She’s been really fortunate enough to run with one of my mum’s friend’s dogs, and she managed to get through with her to Crufts. so she’s qualified for that.
‘Then the news came out [about the Young Person of the Year awards]. There were five categories and we thought we’ll enter her for the compassion award because she’s quite is quite a good girl really, happy and smiley and loves dogs obviously and is very helpful to everybody. We’re really pleased that she got through it. I couldn’t believe it.’
Faith, who now lives in Okehampton with her family, is currently training her own dog, Cassie, for agility competitions but at only three, the pup is not quite Crufts standard yet.
An eager dog trainer, Faith comes from a family of dog agility trainers as both her mother and grandmother were involved in the sport.
Mrs Elkins added: ‘We used to live opposite where my parents live. So Faith used to go over there every day pretty much after school and very keen to learn some more and run her dog and train her dog up.
‘I used to do it when I was younger, but then obviously you get older and you want to go out with your friends and everything so I stopped doing it but I think Faith will go far. I think she’ll definitely go further than I ever did and I think my mum might be a bit jealous because she never qualified [for Crufts].’
The Young Kennel Club’s Young Person of the Year award was set up to celebrate the work young people have done to improve the lives of dogs, whether that be mentoring others, fundraising or excellent dog training work.
The award is split into five categories: the community award; the ‘inspiring others’ award; the personal achievement award; the compassion award and the sporting talent award.
The overall winner is then named Young Person of the Year and is presented with a trophy.
The Young Kennel Club was established in 1985 with the aim of providing a specific space for young people, aged six-24, to train their dogs and compete with others of a similar age group.
Originally known as the Kennel Club Junior Organisation, the club went from strength to strength until in 1998 the club had a dedicated Crufts ring.
In 2001, the Kennel Club Junior Organisation changed its name and became today’s Young Kennel Club.
To vote for Faith visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/young-kennel-club/events-and-training/young-person-of-the-year-award