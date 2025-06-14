ALL Dartmoor Line trains have been cancelled due to a landslip on the railway line between Crediton and Okehampton.
Disruption is expected until 1pm today.
“Network Rail engineers will head to the site when it is safe to do so,” a Great Western Railway spokesperson said.
“Our train services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton will be suspended until the line has been made safe.”
There are no replacement buses, but you can use your rail ticket on Stagecoach routes 5A and 6A between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton at no extra cost.
Further updates as we have them.
