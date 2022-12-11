A large crowd of people with placards gathered outside Dartmoor National Park's visitor centre at Princetown today to protest over a major landowner’s attempt to overturn the right to wild camp on Dartmoor.
Tomorrow will see a High Court judgment on the case.
The protest was organised by new independent campaign The Stars Are For Everyone, backed by the Right to Roam campaign and the Campaign for National Parks.
(Steve Hipsey )