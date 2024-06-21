LEISURE centres in West Devon are backing grassroots football in the area through a Euros 2024-themed competition.
To celebrate the Euros, sports, leisure, and fitness charity Fusion Lifestyle, which runs leisure centres in Okehampton and Tavistock, has announced a new competition to support grassroots football clubs.
One local club, in the areas served by the leisure centres, will be selected to receive a prize every time England wins – so, West Devon teams are urged to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of winning.
A Fusion spokesman said: “As the nation supports the Lions, Fusion is looking to show the same support for local clubs, whether they are nurturing future talent, helping people stay active, or dedicated to playing for fun. Local teams are invited to nominate themselves for a chance to win £500 worth of support in the form of shirt sponsorship, pitch hire or equipment tailored to their specific needs.”
All teams need do to enter is follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZPXYPB and fill out the form with their details, giving reasons why they should win. One winning team will be picked every time the Lions win a match.
Anthony Cawley, CEO at Fusion Lifestyle, said: “Fusion is getting behind the Lions this summer, and to show our support, we’ve created an initiative to help even more people keep playing football up and down the country. No matter what gender, race or age, anyone and everyone should have access to the great game of football.”