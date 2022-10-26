LETTER — Excellent care from the NHS
At a time when brickbats are flying wildly around about the shortcomings of the NHS, it is wonderful to be able to report that I have recently had two quite excellent experiences at it’s hands.
First I had a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) or ‘mini stroke’ and within a few hours Okehampton Medical Centre had seen me, assessed the situation and referred me the the RD&E Hospital. Next morning I received no fewer than four appointments with different departments there next day. Each took place on time and when I finally reached the Stroke Clinic I was examined at length and with great care.
A few days later I experienced a minor heart attack necessitating a quick trip to A&E in Exeter. I was seen by the triage nurse within 10 minutes and by a doctor very shortly afterwards. Although no beds were immediately available, it was decided that I needed to stay in overnight to have various tests and I was installed temporarily in a perfectly acceptable cubicle in the A&E Department before being moved to a ward a few hours later.
At every stage the staff, from the porters all the way up to the consultant, were considerate, kind and helpful and I was able to go home 48 hours later. I could not be more grateful to every member of the medical profession who dealt with me. If the NHS is a bit like a postcode lottery at times then locally we are certainly in a good place.
Neon Reynolds
Bridestowe
