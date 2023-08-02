BANK CLOSURES
NatWest closure will put elderly people off shopping in Tavistock
WITH NatWest bank in Tavistock closing down, this just leaves the TSB bank. Is Tavistock heading towards becoming another bankless town?
NatWest says that the next nearest local branch will be Launceston, a round trip of 38 miles. Very convenient (and very green as well).
Does this mean the end of shopping in Tavistock for elderly people who relied on the bank, people who are not computer literate? NatWest is 39 per cent owned by the public and has just announced a profit of £3.6 billion so why is it closing local branches?
Bruno Clewlow
Tavistock