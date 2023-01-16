'Our' National Parks were formed in the halcyon days of sharing, and
fairness; as was the NHS to provide health care so that the fear of
sickness and its cost was removed from the shoulders of the poor. One of
the driving factors of National Parks was to improve the health of our
nation and give people the opportunity to breath fresh air, and for their
children to be able to lay on the ground and take in the beauty of the
universe irrespective of their families means..
Time and again I shake my head in disapproval and disbelief at what this
nation is becoming: a land divided by greed and selfishness, a land grown
from un-bridled capitalism where enough is never enough. Surely, with the
new restrictions on wild camping on Dartmoor and threats to our rights to
roam, the time has come to shout loudly "Enough is enough."
Michael Fife Cook
Mary Tavy