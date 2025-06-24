Volunteers and runners are being urged to support the return of the return of the legendary Dartmoor Marathon.
The Dartmoor Marathon is set to return on April 12, 2026 after a gap of more than 30 years.
Organisers are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join their team. Volunteers are requested to man drink stations and act as marshals to look after runners and ensure they follow the route.
The marathon has already received many entries, and it is expected that up to 1,000 runners will take part.
Supported by Tavistock-based company Flapjackery, this challenging hilly run will cross Dartmoor National Park, showcasing stunning scenery.
Race director Dave Chanter, from Peter Tavy, brings extensive experience to the marathon, having founded the Tavistock Run Project running group and coached athletes to English Schools Championships level.
He said: “The marathon is coming together and we are well ahead with our planning, from officially measuring the route, to getting T-shirts printed to publicise the event. We’re delighted that entries are coming in, and hopefully it will be a fabulous showcase for Tavistock, Dartmoor and the marathon-running community.
“We’d love for the local community to feel like they are welcome to get involved and support the runners along the route.”
The route begins an ends in Tavistock, starting on Plymouth Road, turning left into Pixon Lane, onto Whitchurch Road and passing the Whitchurch Post Office. Runners pass through Pennycomequick, Moorshop, Merrivale, Princetown and Dousland.
The course then runs clockwise round Burrator Reservoir, onto Walkhampton and Horrabridge and returns to Whitchurch. The finish is at Tavistock Town Hall , where runners will be applauded on their return.
To sign up as a volunteer click the link https://www.dartmoormarathon.co.uk/e/the-dartmoor-marathon-12659
