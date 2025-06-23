The centre of Tavistock will resound to the rhythm and beat of a large number of bands and the lyrics of several choirs on Saturday, July 12.
Tavistock Fringe Festival takes over eight venues in the centre of town to trumpet the beginning of Tavistock Carnival Week. On Friday night (July 11 from 7pm) the fringe begins an evening of music at the Stannary.
The free live music and arts festival is raising money for Tavistock Youth Cafe to help it support young musicians.
The fringe showcases free homegrown musical entertainment in and around the town, promoting live music, dance and circus performance through a vibrant, exciting and entertaining day on Saturday for everyone. Street food and drink will be available.
The line-up will include The Edge Singers, Fallen Cedars, The Recorder Consort, Stannary Brass Band, Sydenham Damerel Blowers, Taiko Journey Drummers, Zephyrs, The Bere Peninsula Singers, Raise the Roof, Tamar Concert Choir, Tapestry Choir, Tavy Tars, Lodestone Morris and The Wheelhouse Folk Choir. The Robey Trust will be giving steam engine rides while Rosie Rainbow will perform circus tricks.
Refreshments will be provided by a barbecue, open-air bars and Whitchurch WI.
A fringe spokesman said: “The Fringe is run by volunteers and is unconnected to any other organisation. We rely on our sponsors, and the public, to fund the event, costing about £5,000 each year.
“Amazingly all our artists perform free. This year half of our bucket collection is going to help Tavistock Youth Café encourage and support our emerging musicians. Please support us by filling the collection buckets.”
Carnival week culminates in the grand procession organised by Tavistock Lions on the afternoon of Sunday, July 20, setting off at 4pm from Down Road. See www.tavistocklions.org.uk.
