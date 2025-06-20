After the collapse of that line at Dawlish there were various alternatives put forward, one being that reinstating this old ‘Southern’ railway route with the cost being estimated at around £875 million, today that would probably be over a billion – a lot of money, yes, but peanuts compared with the countless billions being squandered on HS2, which I believe has been delayed yet again, which no doubt will be adding more billions to the project – all for getting to Birmingham 20 minutes earlier.