As I seek inspiration from God I open the book upon this:
Advices and Queries 33:
‘Are you alert to practices here and throughout the world which discriminate against people on the basis of who or what they are or because of their beliefs? Bear witness to the humanity of all people, including those who break society’s conventions or its laws. Try to discern new growing points in social and economic life. Seek to understand the causes of injustice, social unrest and fear. Are you working to bring about a just and compassionate society which allows everyone to develop their capacities and fosters the desire to serve?'
Not a coincidence I think. Quakers follow a strong sense of justice. Social justice, climate justice, peace. But how do we hold on? With all of the disruption and differences in our world there is hate and anger. Hate and anger can’t be resolved with more hate and anger.
The visible may be full of hate and anger but in us, invisible and true, is love.
The world theme for Quakers this year is Love Thy Neighbour. By holding that love within each of us we can love as we love ourselves. We matter and mustn’t be afraid of being visible. There is so much we are doing for each other.
Revelation 7:9:
‘After this I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb. They were wearing white robes and were holding palm branches in their hands.’
Everyone.
Meetings in Okehampton are held in the Ockment Centre on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month at 10.30am. We can be contacted on [email protected] and all are warmly welcome.
