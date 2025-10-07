Okehampton and Tavistock Library are currently hosting a Halloween costume swap to reduce unnecessary waste and to allow locals to save a bit of money.
This October, locals across West Devon are encouraged to donate outgrown or no longer needed costumes in good, wearable condition to be reused.
According to Hubbub and Fairyland Trust, Halloween costumes generate over 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year.
This is equivalent to 83 million plastic bottles.
Kate Turner, head of library service and customer experience at Libraries Unlimited, said: “Halloween is all about fun and creativity, but it can be incredibly wasteful. Halloween costume swaps are a wonderful way to reduce waste and save money.
“Libraries are all about sharing resources, and this initiative fits perfectly with our charity values. We are excited to be part of something that brings people together while doing good for the environment.”
A free Halloween Costume Swap rail is an easy way for families to make dressing up for trick-or-treating not only ghastly good fun, but also affordable and planet-conscious.
Libraries Unlimited, the charity commissioned to run the libraries in Devon, runs this programme in partnership with Recycle Devon.
Beth Lovell from Recycle Devon said:“We’re excited to be working with Libraries Unlimited to deliver the Halloween Swaps initiative again this year! With 40% of Halloween costumes being worn only once before being thrown away, partnering up with libraries to help costumes be reused as much as possible, whilst also helping local families, is brilliant.”
Other libraries participating in the Halloween Costume Swaps include Barnstaple Library, Exeter Library, Kingsbridge Library, Holsworthy Library and Cullompton Library.
