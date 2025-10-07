A mountain biker is calling for an end to dangerous traps being set along popular trails, after discovering logs embedded with nails deliberately placed on the paths in popular local woods.
Abbeyford Woods near Okehampton are a hot spot for dog walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders but have unfortunately seen a variety of obstructions being placed on the paths over the years.
The obstructions include string tied between trees, branches being placed near the jumps and even logs with nails directed upwards.
Carl Eustace has been mountain biking in Abbeyford Woods for 20 years and says the problem has gotten worse over the last four months.
Carl, a postman from Okehampton, said: “It’s extremely dangerous. The obstructions are getting to a point where a mountain biker, walker or even a dog will end up seriously injured.
“It makes me angry. We try to stay on the trails that mountain bikers have used for years and we respect the walkers and horse riders who are also in the woods.”
Carl pointed out that Abbeyford Woods are not the only mountain bike hotspot that has experienced manmade traps.
He referenced an incident in 2021 where a 39-year-old man from Wales needed 17 stitches after being caught on barbed wire strung across a popular trail near Gelli in the Rhondda Valley.
Carl continued: “I think it has kicked off in the last few months because more trails are being used by mountain bikers and there has been some campfires in the woods over the summer. But even the mountain bikers were getting cross at the campfires and the rubbish left behind. It seems someone has an anti-vigilance against us mountain bikers.”
Other mountain bikers across Okehampton have voiced their concern and anger over the ‘traps’ in Abbeyford Woods.
On Facebook, one mountain bike rider said: “It's actually getting silly, the last few rides with my dog I've had to slam the brakes on, risking both of us, due to whoever is doing this.
“There's endless branches and spiked sticks laid out to catch us off guard. I'm clearing probably four to five sections each ride now in an evening. I would genuinely advise other riders to do a first run much slower than trail speed just in case.”
Another branded the manmade traps as “absolutely disgusting”.
The woodlands are owned by public body Forestry England.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that a number of unauthorised trails in Abbeyford Wood have been blocked by dangerous obstacles. We can’t overstate how dangerous and inappropriate it is to set ‘traps’ that could seriously injure people or animals.
“We’re speaking to the person who raised this issue and will ensure that all of the deliberately placed hazards are removed. Abbeyford Woods is a shared resource for communities to enjoy and there is space for everyone to spend time in nature. We encourage people to contact us with any concerns about the forest – whether that’s other people’s behaviour or how we care for the woods. Abbeyford’s visitors are our eyes and ears in the forest and are essential to help us build a picture and act on any issues. The site team can be easily reached via [email protected].”
