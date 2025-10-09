Youngsters have been learning essential skills to be safe and help others in emergencies.
Pupils from schools across West Devon have been taking part in a programme of sessions, giving them important lessons in how to respond to accidents and calls for help from others.
This year's programme included workshops on first aid, fire safety, online and telephone safety, life-saving, along with how to stay safe on Dartmoor. The interactive sessions were conducted by experts, ensuring the students received high-quality training.
West Devon Borough Council organised the classes in Tavistock Town Hall and Okehampton’s Parkland Leisure Centre.
A spokesman said: “The council is is delighted to announce the successful completion of another year of junior life skills. The initiative, aimed at equipping young people with essential life skills, saw enthusiastic participation from schools across the borough.
“The events are part of the council’s aim to protect and improve the health and wellbeing of its residents. Aimed at Year six pupils, the children gain practical knowledge and skills that will help them navigate various real-life situations.”
Cllr Jane Elliott, council’s member for health and community wellbeing, said: "We are incredibly proud of the success of this year's junior life skills events. The positive feedback from both students and teachers highlights the importance of these programs in preparing our young people for the future."
"The events are a testament to our commitment to the wellbeing and development of our young residents. We believe that by providing them with these essential skills, we are helping to build a safer and more resilient community."
The council thanked the following partners for making the events informative and engaging: Devon and Cornwall Police, Dartmoor National Park Authority, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, RNLI, National Grid, EE, Dartmoor Rangers, Woodside Animal Sanctuary, Wales and West Utilities. and the Royal Life Saving Society and hosts Fusion Leisure at Parklands Leisure Centre.
