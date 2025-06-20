Pupils will be showcasing their singing and acting skills in Tavistock College’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior, writes Guy Boswell.
The show will be on for five consecutive performances – Tuesday to Saturday, July 1-5, from 6.30pm in the school hall. A special extra afternoon ‘relaxed’ performance is being staged on the Saturday at 2pm.
The show involves the whole school, with most of the roles up for audition, while behind the scenes teams on scenery design, costume-making, set-building, costumes, singing, music and make-up have used the talents and skills of pupils of all ages and staff of all disciplines.
Eva Pearson, who is directing the show, said: “This show is a fantastic display of our pupils’ talents. It’s a whole-school production which means all those who are not sinking under the weight of exams.
“Although we do have some veterans from Mary Poppins and Around the World in Eighty Days who have taken on some of the lead roles, there are many parts which have been open to all in a cast of about 60.
“Everything has been done in-house, with costumes designed and created by some clever people. The school is full of such creative people. This show has forged links and friendships beyond the normal day-to-day contacts.”
Evie, 16, who plays Beauty, said: “I have played in al the big school shows. I started off in an ensemble an I’m really pleased to have been given a lead. I’m really enjoying the performing.
“I’m having special school singing coaching so I can sing higher.”
Tal , 17, (Beast), said: “I’ve been in the other big shows and love this role. I’m not that academic, but performing gives balance to my school life.”
Ollie, 17 (Lefou), said: “I have freedom to interpret this part.” Harriet, 17, (Mrs Potts) said: “I have the best song .” Joel, 16, (Gaston) said: “This is the most fun part. Performing is good for mental health.”
